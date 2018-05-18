Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Godwin has earned the right to be a starter, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The report notes that Monken likely is referring to three-wide formations, but it still would be a significant development given that Adam Humphries caught 116 of 165 passes for 1,253 yards -- 7.6 YPT, 70.3 percent catch rate -- while serving as the Bucs' primary slot receiver the past two years. With Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson returning as starters on the outside, Tampa Bay likely will want Evans and/or Godwin to become comfortable playing the slot in three-wide sets. It will be tough to find regular targets for everyone even if Humphries is pushed back to No. 4 on the depth chart, as the Bucs also want to feed tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. A third-round pick last year, Godwin finished his rookie season with 525 yards at a clip of 9.5 per target, buoyed by 10 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown over the final two weeks (when Jackson was injured). Bucs general manager Jason Licht made comments similar to Monken's back in March, saying that Godwin has earned a bigger role for 2018.