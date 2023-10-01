Godwin secured eight of 11 targets for 114 yards and failed to complete his only pass attempt in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Godwin paced the Buccaneers across the board in a pass-catching capacity with what were also season-high figures across the board. Godwin benefited from the early exit of teammate Mike Evans, who was forced from the game in the first half with a hamstring injury. Godwin will now have a chance to build additional rapport with Baker Mayfield during a Week 5 bye, and if Evans isn't ready to return for a Week 6 home showdown against the Lions, Godwin will have a chance to serve as the top target in that contest.