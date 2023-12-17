Godwin brought in 10 of 12 targets for 155 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

After a season full of mostly middling outputs, Godwin finally looked like the talented and versatile threat he's served as for most of his career. Godwin did have an 8-114 line against the Saints back in Week 4, but Sunday's reception and receiving yardage totals were both season highs, while his target tally tied his high-water mark of the campaign. Godwin now has 15 receptions for 208 yards over the last two games after a catchless outing in Week 13, and he'll therefore head into a Week 16 home matchup against the Jaguars on Christmas Eve with plenty of momentum.