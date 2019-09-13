Godwin brought in eight of nine targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Godwin's reception and receiving yardage totals led both squads for the night, as the third-year wideout displayed excellent routes and hands throughout the contest. Godwin's 20-yard touchdown reception late in the first half also erased a 6-3 deficit for the Buccaneers and served as his second in as many games to open the campaign. Notably, Godwin has logged 15 targets to Mike Evans' 13 over the first pair of contests, and although there's no question Evans will be a pivotal part of the offense, Godwin appears to be making the distinction between the No.1 and No. 2 receiver roles a thin one. With his first 100-yard effort of the season now under his belt, Godwin will look to continue his strong start to the campaign against the Giants in a Week 3 home matchup a week from this Sunday.