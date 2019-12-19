Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ends week without practicing
Godwin (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
With Godwin having failed to practice in any fashion Tuesday through Thursday, he'll carry an injury designation into Saturday's matchup with the Texans if coach Bruce Arians doesn't officially rule the receiver out when he meets with the media at the conclusion of practice. In addition to Godwin's expected absence Saturday, the Buccaneers will be missing Mike Evans (hamstring) and Scott Miller (hamstring), who were moved to injured reserve earlier this week. That leaves Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson as the top options in a depleted wideout corps, while tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate should also be tasked with picking up some of the vacated targets.
