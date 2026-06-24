Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Entering camp as WR1?

Godwin appears the favorite to emerge as Tampa Bay's top wide receiver during training camp, River Wells of SI reports.

Godwin was a standout during OTAs and minicamp, consistently drawing targets while working from the slot. Following Mike Evans' departure to San Francisco, the 30-year-old is the clear veteran leader of Tampa Bay's receiving corps and could remain Baker Mayfield's most trusted target even if Emeka Egbuka takes a step forward in Year 2. Behind Godwin and Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, rookie third-round pick Ted Hurst, running backs Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell, and tight end Cade Otton are all competing for targets. Injuries limited Godwin to seven games in 2024 and nine in 2025, but he remains positioned for a prominent role after signing a three-year, $66 million deal last offseason.