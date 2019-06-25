Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expectations high heading into '19
Head coach Bruce Arians recently reiterated he stands by an earlier statement that Godwin could log triple-digit receptions in the coming season, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Arians originally set the lofty bar via a comment in March, and he doubled down on his public expectations in the midst of OTAs at the end of May. While a 100-catch haul for a No. 2 receiver in a Mike Evans-helmed wideout corps may ultimately be a bit ambitious, Godwin would certainly generate an impressive line in the coming season were he to mirror the same degree of year-over-year improvement he demonstrated between his rookie campaign and his sophomore season. Godwin upped his catches from 34 to 59, boosted his receiving yards from 525 to 842, and saw his touchdowns surge from one to seven in 2018, and despite being tasked with learning a new offense this offseason, Godwin embraces and echoes his new head coach's confidence in his ability. "I always think I can be a red zone threat," said Godwin. "I think I can be a threat from wherever on the field. That's my goal, is to keep progressing as a receiver and be one of the top guys in the league. I've got a lot of work to do but I'm looking forward to putting that work in."
