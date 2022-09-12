Godwin suffered a hamstring strain during Sunday's 19-3 win over the Cowboys and is expected to miss a few weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Godwin secured all three of his targets for 35 yards before being ruled out at halftime of Sunday night's win. The Buccaneers haven't yet provided an official update on Godwin's health, but it appears that he's avoided a major injury and may only be sidelined a few weeks due to the strain. The standout receiver suffered the hamstring injury in his first game back from a torn ACL. While Godwin is unavailable, Russell Gage and Julio Jones will stand to handle increased roles behind top WR Mike Evans.