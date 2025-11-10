Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to miss Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that he doesn't expect Godwin (fibula) to play next Sunday against the Bills, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Godwin has yet to return to practice and has missed four straight games. He's looking at missing a fifth consecutive contest versus Buffalo. With Mike Evans (collarbone) also shelved, the Bucs will continue to roll with Emeka Ebguka, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard at wide receiver versus Buffalo.
