Godwin (knee), officially listed as questionable, remains a game-time decision but is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin practiced in full Friday, so this news isn't all that surprising. Nevertheless, it will be worth monitoring his official status before the Buccaneers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.
