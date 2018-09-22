Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to Play Monday
Godwin (toe) was a full participant in practice Saturday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin was limited earlier in the week with a toe injury. He's cleared to play Monday night against the Steelers, but the toe ailment will be something to bear in mind when considering a potential fantasy play.
