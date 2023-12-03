Godwin (neck) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Godwin is officially listed as questionable due to a neck injury, but as long as all goes well in pre-game workouts, he's expected to take the field versus Carolina. The 27-year-old was initially called a game-time decision by head coach Todd Bowles, but at this point it would be surprising if he ends up listed on Tampa Bay's inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. kickoff.