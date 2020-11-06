Coach Bruce Arians said he expects Godwin (finger) to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Arians said it's now a matter of pain tolerance for Godwin, who is less than two weeks removed from surgery to address a fractured index finger. Though the Buccaneers seemingly expect the wideout to return to the lineup after sitting out the Week 8 win over the Giants, Godwin could still be listed as questionable when Tampa Bay releases its final injury report of the week later Friday.