Godwin (ankle) is expected to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Assuming Godwin does in fact go down as a limited participant on the Buccaneers' first Week 2 practice report, it would mark the wideout's first on-field work since he dislocated his left ankle in an Oct. 21 game against the Ravens. After undergoing an initial surgery in October, Godwin required a more minor secondary procedure in the spring to fix some of the hardware in the ankle. Ian Rapoport and Judy Battista of NFL Network previously reported Sunday that Godwin isn't expected to be ready to make his 2025 debut until at least the Buccaneers' Week 5 matchup with the Seahawks on Oct. 5, but Tampa Bay's decision not to place the receiver on injured reserve will allow him to practice with the team until he's deemed ready for game action. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Godwin is expected to take part in two of the Buccaneers' three practices this week, but he could ramp up his activity further in Week 3.