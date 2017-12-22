Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to replace Jackson
Godwin is expected to replace DeSean Jackson (ankle) as a starter for Sunday's game in Carolina, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports.
Godwin established new personal bests for catches (five), yards (68), targets (10) and snap share (97.2 percent) when Mike Evans was suspended for Week 10 against the Jets. A similar workload -- at least in terms of snaps -- could be in store this coming Sunday, with the added benefit of having Jameis Winston instead of Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback. Winston figures to lean on Evans, Godwin, Adam Humphries and Cameron Brate (hip/knee), after losing Jackson and O.J. Howard (ankle) in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. Godwin has been efficient (8.3 YPT) with his limited opportunities as a rookie, but there's still a good chance he falls behind Evans and Brate (if healthy) when it comes to getting Winston's attention.
