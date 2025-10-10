Godwin (fibula) isn't expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Godwin hasn't been officially ruled out by the team, but that could happen later Friday when the Buccaneers release their Week 6 injury report. Emeka Egbuka is set to lead a Tampa Bay receiving corps that remains without Mike Evans (hamstring), with Sterling Shepard and Tez Johnson likely to see substantial playing time as well.