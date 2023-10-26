Godwin (neck) is expected to play Thursday against Buffalo, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Godwin, who is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's road matchup, is expected to take the field at Buffalo. He should also have his usual quarterback available, as Baker Mayfield (knee) is also expected to play despite being listed as questionable. Godwin's status will be officially confirmed roughly 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, when Tampa Bay will release its inactive list.