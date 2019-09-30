Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Explodes in huge road win

Godwin secured 12 of 14 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Godwin had entered Sunday sporting a questionable designation due to a hip injury, but as his final numbers indicate, he was completely unencumbered while eviscerating the Rams secondary all afternoon. The third-year wideout comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yardage, and he also recorded his first multi-touchdown game of the season with scoring grabs of three and nine yards in the second quarter. Godwin boasts 33 targets through the first four game, lending credence to the notion he's at least sharing the mantle of No. 1 receiver with Mike Evans, if he hasn't already taken possession of it outright. Godwin will look to put together a successful encore to the eye-popping effort when he and the Buccaneers take on the Rams in a Week 5 divisional showdown.