Godwin (ankle), who is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is targeting the Buccaneers' Week 5 matchup with the Seahawks on Oct. 5 for his 2025 debut, Ian Rapoport and Judy Battista of NFL Network reports.

After requiring an initial surgery in October 2024 to repair a dislocated left ankle, Godwin underwent a follow-up procedure in the spring to tighten up the hardware inserted during the prior surgery. Though Godwin hasn't hit any unexpected snags in the recovery process, he has yet to resume practicing and is on track to miss at least a few more games before taking the field for the Buccaneers. Though Tampa Bay could have placed Godwin on a reserve list to open up a spot on the 53-man roster, the team avoided doing so with the hope that the veteran wideout will be able to resume practicing within the next few weeks. He'll likely need to turn in a full practice at some point during Week 5 to have a realistic shot at playing against the Seahawks, though the Buccaneers believe that a Week 6 or 7 return could be in the forecast for Godwin if he needs a little extra time to fully ramp up.