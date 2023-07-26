Godwin is set to enter the 2023 season with a clean bill of health, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin said Wednesday that he was in "survivor mode" in 2022 and that he's "excited to be healthy" and ready to perform at a high level in 2023. The wide receiver was hindered my hip and knee injuries last season, but he was able to compile a career-high 104 catches while recording 1,023 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 15 contests. Now operating without Tom Brady, it's possible that his fantasy value takes a slight hit with either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask under center this year.