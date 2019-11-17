Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: FInds end zone in loss
Godwin hauled in three of six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Godwin put together another relatively modest stat line, but his 30-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter boosted his day from a fantasy perspective. The third-year wideout hadn't crossed the goal since Week 5 in a game against this same Saints squad, and he's now failed to eclipse 100 yards in four consecutive contests. Godwin will look to build on Sunday's score against the Falcons in a Week 12 divisional showdown.
