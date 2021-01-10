Godwin brought in five of 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

As the pedestrian catch rate implies, Godwin had some uncharacteristic struggles with drops Saturday, but he worked around them enough to still turn in a solid line fantasy-wise. His longest catch of the night resulted in a touchdown, with Godwin recording a 27-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 15-7 at the time. Godwin will look to continue to clean up the shaky hands and up his efficiency in a divisional-round matchup next weekend.