Godwin secured four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also committed a fumble but it was recovered by the Bucs.

Godwin took a back seat to fellow wideouts Mike Evans and Antonio Brown in the passing game hierarchy, with the duo seeing a combined 14 targets and parlaying them into an 11-203-1 line. Godwin's production was meager by comparison, but his four-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter boosted his day from a fantasy perspective. The fourth-year pro has just 61 total yards over his last two games, so he'll look to up his numbers at the expense of the vulnerable Lions secondary in a Week 16 Saturday afternoon matchup.