Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Finds end zone twice in loss
Godwin secured seven of nine targets for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Godwin was one of the few bright spots for the Buccaneers in a loss that was more lopsided than the final score implies. The third-year wideout scored his pair of 26-yard touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters, the second giving Tampa some thin hope by closing the deficit to a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining. Godwin has arguably taken the mantle of top week-to-week receiver from Mike Evans, with the latter failing to bring in any of his three targets Sunday. Godwin has back-to-back two-score efforts and has logged at least nine targets in three of his past four games, making him an elite option in all formats heading into a Week 6 divisional matchup versus the Panthers in London.
