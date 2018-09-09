Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Finds end zone Week 1
Godwin brought in three of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.
The highly anticipated kickoff to the talented second-year receiver's campaign went relatively well, although he checked in fourth in targets on the team behind Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson (concussion) and Adam Humphries. Godwin is expected to see a sizable increase in his role during the 2018 season, but Sunday's volume approximated what he saw on an average non-starting week during his rookie campaign. However, with Jackson now officially in the league's concussion protocol, Godwin could be in line for a starting opportunity against the Eagles in Week 2 at a minimum.
