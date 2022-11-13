Godwin recorded six receptions on eight targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Seahawks.

Godwin managed at least six receptions for the seventh consecutive game, though he showcased some more big-play ability. He caught what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown from four yards away early in the fourth quarter -- also his first of the season. In addition to the score, Godwin accounted for three of the Buccaneers' 10 longest plays from scrimmage, highlighted by gains of 19, 18 and 13 yards. With the performance, he's also topped 70 receiving yards in three of his last five games.