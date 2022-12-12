Godwin caught five of nine targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers.

On a rough day for the Tampa Bay offense, Godwin led the team in receiving yards, although most of it came on a 32-yard grab late in the second quarter. It's his fourth straight game with at least 50 yards, eighth straight with at least eight targets and 10th straight with at least five catches, giving him a reliable floor heading into a Week 15 clash with the Bengals.