Godwin secured five of eight targets for 58 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Godwin put together a second straight solid performance to open the campaign, although he was again outpaced statistically by fellow wideout Mike Evans. Godwin finished a distant second to his teammate in yardage, although 70 of Evans' 171 came on a catch-and-run play. Meanwhile, the two players co-led the Buccaneers in targets, which should offer some encouragement to Godwin's fantasy managers. He'll look to make a bigger mark, albeit in a tough matchup, versus the Eagles in a Week 3 home matchup Monday night, Sept. 25.