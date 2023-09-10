Godwin secured five of six targets for 51 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Godwin served as the runner-up to Mike Evans in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with the dependable Penn State product joining the latter as Baker Mayfield's two most trusted pass catchers on the afternoon. That should largely be the norm on most weeks this season, and Godwin's final catch of the day, an 11-yard grab on third down at the two-minute warning that essentially sealed the win for Tampa Bay, is a fitting example of the veteran's reliability in clutch scenarios. Godwin's first opportunity to build on a solid start to the season comes in a Week 2 home matchup against the Bears.