Godwin caught five of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Packers.

The Bucs' defense dominated for most of the afternoon, leaving little for the team's passing game to do, but Godwin was still able to draw solid target volume in just his third appearance of the year. Expect the game script to be a little more favorable, and Godwin to be more productive, in Week 7's road tilt against the Raiders.