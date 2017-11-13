Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Five receptions in first NFL start
Godwin brought in five of 10 targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
Getting his first extended audition as an NFL receiver, Godwin acquitted himself relatively well, setting career highs across the stat sheet. The Penn State product also recovered the Jets' last-gasp onside kick with 28 seconds remaining, ensuring the Buccaneers snapped their five-game losing streak. With Evans slated to be back in action in Week 11 against the Dolphins, Godwin is likely to slot back into his No. 4 receiver role, but he certainly flashed enough potential Sunday to potentially earn himself a bump in targets moving forward.
