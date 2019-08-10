Godwin brought in both of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.

With Mike Evans sitting Friday, Godwin was the featured receiver on the team's successful opening drive, capping it off with a nifty nine-yard touchdown grab off a screen. The Penn State product is expected to have a massive role in head coach Bruce Arians' offense this coming season, and his production Friday was certainly an encouraging glimpse of what he could be capable of.