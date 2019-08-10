Godwin brought in both of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.

With Mike Evans sitting Friday, Godwin was the featured receiver on the team's successful opening drive, capping it off with a nifty nine-yard touchdown grab off a screen. The Penn State product is expected to have a massive role in head coach Bruce Arians' offense this coming season, and his production Friday was certainly an encouraging glimpse of what he could be capable of.

More News
Our Latest Stories