Godwin secured four of five targets for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Godwin served as the Buccaneers' de facto No. 1 receiver with Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) sidelined, but as it turned out, the Buccaneers' air attack had minimal involvement in the lopsided win. With the returning Baker Mayfield attempting just 11 passes and mustering 64 passing yards, Godwin's numbers were actually perfectly acceptable within that context. Godwin has back-to-back four-catch efforts and at least that number in three of the past four games overall; however, with an average of just 9.0 yards per reception and zero touchdowns through seven games, the veteran receiver carries very modest fantasy value even withe Egbuka sidelined.