Godwin brought in four of seven targets for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

It was a relatively quiet day for the Buccaneers' air attack, which had been hitting on all cylinders in the latter stages of the regular season and in last week's wild-card win over Washington. Therefore, Godwin's catch total actually tied for second highest on the evening for Tampa Bay, but his yardage tally served as his lowest since Week 14 and his second lowest of the regular season and postseason overall. Godwin will hope to bounce back in nex Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers in Lambeau Field, although weather conditions could certainly make it an uphill battle for the passing game.