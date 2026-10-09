Godwin secured all three targets for 37 yards and rushed once for three yards in the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Godwin continued to fill a complementary role in the air attack on a night when Jalon Daniels threw for a modest 189 yards. The veteran wideout has been confined to a short-area role for the most part whether it's been Baker Mayfield (thumb) or Daniels under center, as Godwin has just a 19-179-0 line on the season and two receptions of 20-plus yards heading into a Week 6 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 18.