Godwin (fibula) was listed as full on Thursday's injury report.

Godwin followed up Wednesday's limited walkthrough with all listed activity a day later, thereby paving the way for him to continue being a part of the Buccaneers' passing game Sunday versus the Cardinals. In his first action since Week 5 this past Sunday at the Rams after dealing with a fibula injury, Godwin operated with restrictions on his way to two catches (on four targets) for nine yards on a 36 percent snap share.