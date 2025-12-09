Godwin (fibula) was a full participant at the Buccaneers' walkthrough practice Tuesday.

Godwin was able to be considered a full participant after opening the week limited on the team's initial practice estimate Monday. The wide receiver is coming off of a performance in which he caught a season-high five passes on eight targets for 55 yards in the team's 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday, and he'll look to keep it up during Thursday Night Football against Atlanta.