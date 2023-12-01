Coach Todd Bowles considers Godwin (neck) a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Carolina, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Bucs added Godwin to their injury report Thursday as a limited participant, then held him out of practice entirely Friday. He apparently has a chance to play nonetheless, with Bowles suggesting Friday afternoon that the wide receiver's status is uncertain heading into a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Godwin likely will be listed as questionable on the final injury report, with a Sunday absence meaning more playing time for Deven Thompkins and increased the target-share projections for Mike Evans, Trey Palmer and TE Cade Otton.