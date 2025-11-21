Godwin (fibula) practiced in full Thursday.

After opening Week 12 prep with a limited walkthrough Wednesday. Godwin didn't have any practice restrictions one day later for the first time since he sustained a fibula injury Week 5. He thus is poised to return to action Sunday at the Rams, but ultimately the Buccaneers may give him a designation on the final practice report of the week Friday. As for fellow WR Emeka Egbuka (illness), he remained limited Thursday, so his status also is notable as it pertains to the team's receiving corps.