Godwin (hip/knee) logged a veteran rest day Thursday.
On Wednesday, Godwin added a hip issue to his list of health concerns this season, practicing on a limited basis. After Thursday's day off, he'll aim to do enough at Friday's session to be cleared for game action. Even if he enters the weekend with a designation, though, there hasn't been any inkling that his status is in danger for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. As for the rest of the receiving corps, Julio Jones (knee) also didn't practice, Russell Gage (ankle) was limited, and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) practiced in full Thursday, so the group as a whole seems to be a bit healthier than most weeks to date.
