Godwin (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Like Mike Evans (knee), Godwin's practice reps are being managed this week with an eye toward being cleared for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Green Bay. The Buccaneers may make such a decision evident upon the release of Friday's injury report.
