Godwin brought in three of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Godwin was the only offensive player for the Buccaneers to cross the goal line and have it stick Sunday, as he logged a 10-yard scoring grab in the third quarter. The touchdown salvaged an otherwise underwhelming fantasy line for the third-year receiver, who's expected to have a significant role in coach Bruce Arians' offense. Naturally, Jameis Winston's ragged performance didn't help Godwin's prospects, and neither did the frequent duress that limited the quarterback's ability to look downfield. Godwin will look to up his numbers across the board on a short turnaround when the Buccaneers take on the 49ers in a Week 2 Thursday night tilt.