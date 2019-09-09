Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Gets into end zone during loss
Godwin brought in three of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Godwin was the only offensive player for the Buccaneers to cross the goal line and have it stick Sunday, as he logged a 10-yard scoring grab in the third quarter. The touchdown salvaged an otherwise underwhelming fantasy line for the third-year receiver, who's expected to have a significant role in coach Bruce Arians' offense. Naturally, Jameis Winston's ragged performance didn't help Godwin's prospects, and neither did the frequent duress that limited the quarterback's ability to look downfield. Godwin will look to up his numbers across the board on a short turnaround when the Buccaneers take on the 49ers in a Week 2 Thursday night tilt.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Flashes on opening drive•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Headed for heavy snap counts•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expectations high heading into '19•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: May be tasked with slot work•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Major boost with departures•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...