Godwin failed to catch any of his three targets but took his only carry 19 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers.

The veteran wideout carried a questionable tag into the game due to a lingering neck issue, and Godwin didn't appear to be 100 percent as he failed to catch a pass in a game he played in for the first time since 2018. However, he salvaged his day with a jet sweep in the red zone early in the fourth quarter, just the second rushing TD of Godwin's career. He'll look to rebound in Week 14 against the Falcons.