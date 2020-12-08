Godwin underwent a minor procedure Tuesday to have pins removed from his broken finger, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin previously missed the Buccaneers' Week 8 win over the Giants after undergoing surgery on his fractured left index finger, but the report doesn't specify whether the follow-up procedure will cost him any time. The wideout's activity in practice this week will thus need to be monitored leading up to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Since returning from his one-game absence, Godwin has totaled 24 receptions for 283 yards and a touchdown on 31 targets.