Godwin (fibula/rest) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, per Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site.

After Godwin was limited at Wednesday's practice due to his lingering fibula injury, he received a rest day one day later. Friday's practice report will reveal if he's able to enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's game at Miami. Godwin has compiled a modest 19-192-1 line on 28 targets over the last five contests after sitting out Weeks 6-11.