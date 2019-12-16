Play

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Getting MRI on Tuesday

Godwin (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After Godwin was forced out early in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Lions, coach Bruce Arians expressed concern that the wideout's hamstring injury could end up costing him some time. An official timeline for Godwin's return isn't likely to emerge until the results of the MRI are read, but fantasy managers should probably prepare themselves to be without the 23-year-old for Week 16 matchups. With fellow star receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) and depth option Scotty Miller (hamstring) also looking iffy, at best, for Saturday's matchup with the Texans, Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson could headline the Buccaneers' wideout ranks during the upcoming weekend.

