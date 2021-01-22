Godwin (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown (knee) were all listed on the injury report this week, but only Brown (ruled out) has a designation for the NFC Championship Game. The Bucs have Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson on hand for WR depth behind the formidable duo of Godwin and Evans.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Gets in limited work•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Logs limited practice listing•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Four grabs in divisional-round win•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ready to take on Saints•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Logs limited showing Wednesday•