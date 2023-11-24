Godwin (knee/elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The Bucs listed Godwin as a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday. It seems neither of his injuries is serious, and he should handle his usual role catching short and intermediate passes from QB Baker Mayfield.
