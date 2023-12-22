Godwin (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin had season highs for catches (10) and receiving yards (155) while playing through the same injury during last week's 34-20 win over the Packers. He's now avoided an injury designation altogether, following last week's 'questionable' tag, with a full practice Friday confirming his knee isn't a serious problem.