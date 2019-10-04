Play

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Good to go

Godwin (hip) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in New Orleans.

There was never any real question after Godwin put up a 12-172-2 receiving line last week in Los Angeles while playing through the same hip injury. He'll take aim at a New Orleans defense that's given up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, yielding 10.1 YPT and a 62.7 percent catch rate. The Saints did look much better last week against the Cowboys, limiting Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper to their worst games of the young season.

